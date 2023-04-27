Part of Jalan Tun Hamzah in Malacca closed due to sinkhole

MALACCA: A 1.2-kilometre stretch of Jalan Tun Hamzah heading towards Bukit Katil near Taman Ozana Impian here has been closed to vehicles following the appearance of a sinkhole.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the road was closed at 2 am today to enable repairs to be made to the collapsed section and a 400 mm underground pipe which was damaged in the incident.

He said the repair works were being undertaken by contractors of Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) and the road was expected to be reopened by midnight tomorrow (Friday) before the long holidays this weekend.

“High water pressure emanating from a burst joint of the pipe caused a section of the road to collapse at about midnight last night, leaving a five-metre-deep crater,” he told reporters when visiting the sinkhole location today.

Hameed said no casualties were reported in the sinkhole incident.

He said vehicles heading from the Ayer Keroh toll plaza to Bukit Katil can pass through Kampung Tun Razak via the right junction in front of Sekolah Menengah Sains Muzaffar Syah.

He said water supply to about 200 SAMB account holders in the Taman Ozana Impian phase three industrial and resident areas was disrupted by the incident.

However, water supply to those two areas was fully restored by 11 am, he added. -Bernama