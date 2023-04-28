Participants of Miss and Mister Celebrity International visit Malacca

MALACCA: Forty-two participants of the Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2023 Pageant from 26 countries will be in Malacca for two days to promote the state in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024).

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said the group consisted of influencers, artistes and well-known celebrities in their respective countries, including Belgium, Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Mongolia, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“The participants of the Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2023 Pageant will be our ambassadors for us to introduce our tourism products and to make Malacca one of the must-visit tourist destinations.

“We are confident that through this initiative, the state’s tourism products can be promoted more widely at the international level by the participants involved, especially on their social media since they are well-known individuals with many followers,“ he told reporters at the Malacca State Tourism Office at Jonker Walk here today.

He was met after the Meet and Greet Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2023 Pageant event, which was also attended by the State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture Commitee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Ab Rauf said the participants would be taken on a tour of the state, including to tourist destinations, especially at Banda Hilir, such as the Taming Sari Tower, Malacca River Cruise, Baba Nyonya Museum and Jonker Street.

They are also scheduled to attend the state government’s Aidilfitri Open House at the Malacca International Trade Center (MITC) in Ayer Keroh tomorrow, he added.

The 10-day Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2023 Pageant started last April 24 in Kuala Lumpur and the visit to Malacca was one of the itineraries in the programme.

The final competition is on May 1 at the HGH Convention Centre in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama