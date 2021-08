PUTRAJAYA: The participation and support from the 1.6 million civil servants is needed for “wakaf” (endowment) to become the country’s third economic sector, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali(pix).

In his keynote address at the launch of Wakaf Breakfast Talk, with the theme 'Civil Servants Catalyst for Wakaf Prosperity', conducted virtually today, he said civil servants could make endowment through salary deduction to either the Malaysian Wakaf Foundation (YWM) or the Islamic Religious Councils in their respective states.

According to him, a total of 6,616 civil servants have endowed their income through salary deduction as of July 25 this year.

In expressing his hope for more civil servants to make cash endowment, he said the “wakaf’ is not only focused on social development, but also as one of the important elements in helping the country's economic development.

“There is no need to wait until you have property such as a house or land to donate for wakaf, endowment is now made easier by giving cash,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said he had approved General Circular No. 1 Year 2020 on Procedure for the Implementation of Cash Wakaf Contribution through Voluntary Salary Deduction for Public Officers serving in the Federal Territory and the states on Dec 20 last year.

He said Section 44 (11D) of the Income Tax Act 1967 also encouraged civil servants to make endowment through tax deduction, as well as in cash form through salary deduction.

Wakaf is different from zakat (tithe), he said, adding that wakaf fund is not only distributed to the Muslim community, but also to all levels of the society regardless of religion and race.

Citing the implementation of projects under the Environment and Water Ministry’s Malaysian Water Services Special Cash Endowment Fund or “Wakaf Air” in six states, he said they benefited 2,880 residents.

The government, he said, also played an important role in wakaf development through the allocation of fund for development of wakaf assets, whereby a total allocation of RM299.33 million was made under the Ninth Malaysia Plan (9MP) to the 11MP for the purpose, involving the development of 18 high impact projects on wakaf land in several states. -Bernama