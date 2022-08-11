Parties directly involved in GE15 must be responsible for supporters’ actions

KUALA LUMPUR: Parties involved directly in the 15th general election (GE15) must bear the responsibility of managing the sentiments of their supporters to ensure that an incident like that in Tenom, Sabah during nomination day last Saturday does not recur.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said candidates and campaign managers must be aware of this matter to ensure untoward incidents do not happen, adding that what happened in Tenom was an example of how uncontrolled supporters could threaten public order and become a security concern.

“PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) will not compromise with threats that affect safety and public order.

“In the interests of the public, stern action will be taken against whoever deliberately violates the law,” he told Bernama, adding that action must be taken to ensure that everyone can perform their duties in a safe environment and free from provocation.

“We have prepared well, so we pray that GE15 will run smoothly, calmly, peacefully and in a controlled manner,” he said.

A commotion outside the nomination centre at Dewan DSP Antanom in Tenom occurred when Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) party supporters rioted after KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony’s candidacy papers to contest the Tenom parliamentary seat were rejected.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah later stated that the rejection was on the basis that Peter still had an unresolved court case.-Bernama