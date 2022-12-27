Parties in SM Faisal’s lawsuit against Caprice to discuss amicable settlement: Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: The parties involved in Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin Kamal’s lawsuit against rapper Caprice are trying to settle the case amicably between them before the trial begins on Oct 4, 2023 at the Sessions Court here.

Counsel Puteri Ummi Kartini Abd Latiff representing SM Faisal said if the matter is not resolved the court has set Oct 4 to 6 next year to hear the case.

“Case management is set for July 3, 2023 for further directions,“ she said when contacted after the online case management before Judge Azian Othman which was also participated by counsel Harjoth Singh, representing Caprice or his real name Ariz Ramli.

SM Faisal filed a suit against the rapper on Aug 15 for allegedly uploading a defamatory posting on his Instagram linking the businessman to the case of his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi.

In the statement of claim, SM Faisal as the plaintiff said that on June 27, the Kuala Lumpur Syariah High Court had ordered Emilia to serve seven days in prison after she was found to have failed to comply with the court’s commitment order.

SM Faisal claimed that on June 28, Ariz, the defendant, defamed the plaintiff or the Syariah Court by uploading a defamatory post on Instagram and that the slanderous message, among other things, meant that he was a cruel and reckless man who wanted to imprison his ex-wife in addition to being inconsiderate and acting aggressively towards women or children.

The plaintiff is seeking general, punitive, exemplary, aggravated damages and costs in addition to an injunction order requesting for the defendant to remove and delete the defamatory post.-Bernama