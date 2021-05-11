‘Party understands pushing for early polls during pandemic could cost votes’

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s decision not to push for early elections and to remain in Perikatan Nasional (PN) for now is a step towards self-preservation, say political analysts.

The party understands that pushing for early polls in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic could cost it votes.

“This was obviously the case in the Sabah state elections in September last year,” Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir told theSun yesterday.

During the height of the power tussle in Sabah last year, sitting chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal decided to call for snap state elections, only to lose power. The polls caused a surge in infections that eventually spread across the country.

Umno is not so desperate for power that it will push for snap elections now or even after August if the Covid-19 situation does not improve, according to the party’s election director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

This is a turnaround from the party’s earlier stand, as expressed by president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, that the party would be pulling out of PN in August to force snap polls.

He had then pointed out that more than 30 countries, including the United States, had held general elections even though they had to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeniri said Umno is aware that it will face a “huge public backlash” if it pulls out of

PN now.

“The party does not want to be seen as power hungry or power crazy. They want the people to see it as reasonable, and that it is willing to listen to the people.”

The party understands the importance of maintaining political stability to attract foreign direct investments, he said, adding that the constant infighting in the ruling coalition gave the perception that the government is unstable.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said Umno realises that the fight to contain Covid-19 comes before its political ambition.

He said if Umno pulls out of PN now when the infection is still spreading fast, it could jeopardise its chances of winning seats in the next general election.

“They do not want to face any kind of public backlash during the current pandemic. Umno knows it cannot just think about itself.

“For now, Umno is stronger than PN and Pakatan Harapan. It does not want to lose this position of strength by forcing

an election.”

On the other hand, Azmi does not rule out the possibility that Umno will want early elections once the number of new Covid-19 cases daily drops to below 1,000.