PAS committed to defending unity of ummah - Deputy President

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS has stressed that it remains committed to defending the unity of the ummah (Muslims) in the country, said its Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

Tuan Ibrahim said this was proven by the presence of PAS at the Umno General Assembly 2020 in order to strengthen the unity of the ummah through Muafakat Nasional (MN) as previously agreed.

“It is for the sake of wanting to see Islamic unity in the country,“ he told Bernama after Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivered his policy speech at the assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.

He and PAS president had attended the opening ceremony of Umno General Assembly 2020 along with leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.

Besides him and Abdul Hadi, present were MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran, United Sabah People’s Party (PBRS) deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup as well as representatives of Friends of BN. PAS is Umno’s partner in the MN alliance.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, had said that Umno as PAS’ political partner in MN, it would continue to be honest in translating the charter and memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties in September 2019.

He said the partnership (with PAS), which was proven in the seven by-elections after the 14th General Election (GE14), had received strong support from the people and is believed that it would open up space for BN to return to lead the country.

Vigneswaran, when met by reporters, said PAS needs to make a decision on its cooperation with Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“UMNO doesn’t want to work with PN, so PAS needs to make a decision first. Who knows they might decide not to work with UMNO, that is up to them,” he said.

Commenting on Umno contesting solo on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the GE15, Vigneswaran said it was the right decision.

“For now, this is Umno intention, we (MIC) will contest on a BN ticket. BN is said will work with anyone after the election, we have to discuss,“ he said.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said to win GE15, BN needed to work hard following the country’s latest political scenario.

“ The challenge that we will face is not something that allows us to say with confidence ‘we can do it’. We have to work hard, we must humbly seek the support of all races because this is something that we need to do,” he said.

Commenting on Umno stand to cease cooperation with Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia), Wee said this was up to Umno.

“This is the party’s AGM, they can discuss anything they want, I think on our part, we can leave it to them (Umno),” he said. — Bernama