PAS confident people of Sweden will reject Paludan's provocative approach

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS believes the people of Sweden will not adopt the policies and approach taken by Swedish-Danish far-right politician, Rasmus Paludan who, in a provocative act, burnt a copy of the Quran in Stockholm on Jan 21.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said he was confident that the ‘Lagom’ philosophy that Sweden practices was in line with the concept of gratitude and fairness upheld by Islam in developing a harmonious and moderate thinking society through the contributions of Muslim immigrants there.

“In this regard, PAS hopes the Swedish government will act firmly on the perpetrator as a control and preventive measure to prevent similar incidences from becoming widespread, and if this is not checked it could draw reactions that could worsen the situation,” he said in a statement today.

PAS considers the incident as an extreme and desperate act by Paludan for attention, an act that deserves condemnation by civilised societies globally that want peace and harmony, Takiyuddin said.

“Based on the records of his (Paludan) party, ‘Stram Kurs’ during Sweden’s election as well as dozens of criminal prosecutions against him, it is clear the perpetrator is just a troublemaker who is unable to contribute anything meaningful to society and Sweden in particular,” he said.

Takiyuddin said the freedom of speech used to insult other people's religion and beliefs is an irresponsible act that is also prohibited by Islam.

Paludan was given permission to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, angering Muslims world-wide. -Bernama