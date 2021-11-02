PAS' decision to use PN logo reflects confidence in coalition's cause: Bersatu VP

MELAKA: The decision by PAS to use the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo for the Melaka state election reflects the party’s confidence in the coalition’s cause and struggles.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) vice president Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen(pix) said this was because PN was a new offering to Malaysians of all races and would provide the best service.

“We (will) always cooperate and meet to ensure the machinery is used most effectively to ensure PN performs well in the upcoming state election,” he told reporters today.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang announced yesterday that the party would use the PN logo in the upcoming Melaka election after the matter was approved at the PAS central working committee meeting.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rafiq, who is Melaka PN chairman, said that the candidates for the election would be announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Malaysians can evaluate candidates and also (see the distribution) of seats that will be contested,” he said.

On Oct 22, Muhyiddin was quoted as saying PN was expected to contest all 28 seats in the upcoming Melaka state election.

The Election Commission (EC) set Nov 20 as the polling date for the Melaka state election, while Nov 8 will be nomination day and early voting will be on Nov 16.

The Melaka state election is being held following the dissolution of the Melaka state legislative assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen, Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas), withdrew their support for Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s administration. -Bernama