PAS deputy minister: Call off GE plans during monsoon season

PETALING JAYA: A deputy minister has urged the government to call off any plans to hold the General Election (GE15) in the midst of monsoon season.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (pix) said the government should instead focus on formulating security plans to assist the potential flood victims.

She was quoted as saying by Harakah Daily that holding GE15 during the flood season would result in various repercussions and limitations.

“I hope the government will consider the current situation before deciding on a date,“ she reportedly said.

The Pas leader’s comments came after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s said that Barisan Nasional is ready to brave the floods to campaign if GE15 is held during the monsoon season.

On a related matter, Siti Zailah also confirmed that the Social Welfare Department has also made the necessary preparations to face this year’s floods.