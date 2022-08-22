PAS: Dissolving Parliament requires consent from all parties in govt

PETALING JAYA: All parties that make up the government must be involved in making the decision to dissolve Parliament, said Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix).

According to a report by Malaysiakini, the PAS deputy president reminded Barisan Nasional (BN) that the current administration is not dominated by BN and Umno.

“In this situation, priority is not only on expediting the general election, but also to see to the aspect of the people’s welfare and state of the country’s economy.

“It’s not about a political party being afraid or unprepared to face the election, but the actions by certain quarters unilaterally putting pressure on the prime minister must take into account realities of the government today,“ Tuan Ibrahim reportedly said.

Earlier, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the fear of a hung Parliament should not be used as an excuse to delay GE15.