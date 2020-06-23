PAS expresses support for BN candidate in Chini

PEKAN: PAS members in the Chini state constituency will give their full support to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain (pix) and help ensure his victory in the by-election, polling for which is on July 4.

Chini PAS action council chairman Sarjuni Konting said PAS members would also assist the BN campaign in the state by-election.

“We will support BN in this by-election. I have known Mohd Sharim for years and I believe that he has the ability to lead,” he told reporters at Felda Chini 5 here tonight.

He said PAS has about 1,400 members in the Chini state constituency.

The Chini state by-election is a three-cornered fight among Mohd Sharim, 41, and two independent candidates, namely Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

It was necessitated by the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, of BN on May 6 due to a heart attack.

In the last general election, Abu Bakar retained the seat with a 4,622-vote majority when he polled 10,027 votes to beat PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor, who obtained 5,405 votes, and Mohamad Razali Ithnain of PKR, who received only 1,065 votes. -Bernama