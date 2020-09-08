PAS eyes 10 seats in Sabah polls

TAWAU: PAS has asked to contest in about 10 seats in the upcoming Sabah state election, said party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

“We want to contest in about 10 constituencies, including Tawau and Kalabakan which were traditionally contested by PAS,“ he said.

Takiyuddin said talks on seat allocation were ongoing and the details would be announced soon.

“We are still discussing (seat allocation); the important thing is Perikatan Nasional (PN) wants to avoid contests involving three or more candidates, which have proven detrimental to us before,” he added.

Takiyuddin, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Legal), was speaking to reporters after a dinner organised by Sabah PAS here last night.

Talks on seat distribution among PN, which comprises Sabah Bersatu, PAS, STAR Sabah and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah are in the final stages.

Seventy-three seats will be up for grabs in the coming state election, compared to 60 during the 14th general election in 2018.

The Election Commission has set Sept 12 for nominations and Sept 26 as polling day. -Bernama