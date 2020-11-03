PAS MP apologises for Bible comments

PETALING JAYA: Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh (pix) has finally apologised for his comments about the Bible and the consumption of alcohol at the Parliament sitting yesterday.

“I apologise if anyone was offended, it wasn’t my intention to do so. My intention was to defend the Bible that was revealed to Jesus in its original form, without any amendments,” he said after being asked to do so by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

Zawawi had claimed in August that the Bible had been distorted from its original meaning and that all religions should forbid the consumption of alcohol, as even Jesus forbade alcohol before the Bible was later “manipulated”.

The PAS lawmaker went on to add that the Bible did not just involve Christians.

“We Muslims also believe in the Bible that was revealed to Jesus, which is the belief we are defending. My intentions of using the word ‘distorted’ was to defend the originality of the Bible.

“As for the alcohol issue, according to the academic facts in Christianity, there are three views.

“One states consumption of alcohol is prohibited, the other states alcohol can be consumed but should be avoided at all costs and the third states alcohol can be consumed moderately.”

Zawawi explained his reactions came after comments from Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Khoo Ham who stated alcohol is okay to be consumed generally, which he thought was unfair.

There have been 22 reports lodged following Zawawi’s statement in August.