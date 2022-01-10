PAS orders party machinery to be ready for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: All PAS leaders and members have been asked to abide by all decisions made by the party, as the party’s election machinery has been directed to be prepared to face the 15th general election (GE15).

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said apart from this, party leaders should only issue media statements with the approval of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to avoid creating any situation which could be detrimental to the party’s struggle and plans.

“All leaders and members of PAS are required to abide by party discipline and arrangements by accepting all resolutions and decisions made, especially by the Syura Council and Central Working Committee, with undivided loyalty,” he said in a statement today.

He said all levels of the party should focus on efforts to strengthen the party’s election machinery as planned.

Takiyuddin said PAS would continue to serve the country and people after GE15 together with a political coalition which shares its objectives.-Bernama