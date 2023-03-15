PAS permanent chairman Hussin Ismail elected as senator to represent Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Assembly unanimously agreed to elect PAS permanent secretary Hussin Ismail (pix) as a senator to represent Terengganu.

The motion to elect Hussin was brought forth by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at the State Assembly sitting here today.

“May his participation as the representative for Terengganu at the Senate will contribute something to Islam, the country and the state,” he said.

Apart from politics, Hussin, 68, who has been holding the post of PAS permanent chairman since 2012, is also active in various government and non-governmental organisations, including as chairman of Dakwah Sarawak Cluster of the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) since 2021, and founder and president of Yayasan Amal Malaysia since 2001.

The father of nine has also led numerous humanitarian missions to over 40 countries.

Hussin, who hails from Bukit Payong, Marang, is also the recipient of Terengganu’s Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award in 2020. -Bernama