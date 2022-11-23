PAS Pianggu Women’s Wing branch leader is PN candidate for Tioman

KUANTAN: PAS Pianggu Muslimat (Women’s Wing) branch leader Nor Idayu Hashim (pix) has been named the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Tioman state seat in the 15th General Election to be held early next month.

Pahang PN chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said Nor Idayu, 35, who is a housewife, was selected to represent the women’s voice in the State Assembly.

“She is a ‘muslimat’ among the local women leaders and is capable of understanding the aspirations of the graassroots,” he said in a statement today.

Nor Idayu, born at Felda Jengka 13 in Maran here, holds a diploma in accounting from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Machang, Kelantan.

She is Tioman PAS Youth leader Muhammad Daud’s wife. The couple has three children.

Polling for the Tioman state seat for the GE15 was supposed to be held on Nov 19, but it was postponed following the death of one of the candidates contesting for the seat, Md Yunus Ramli, of PN, at 3.30 am on that day.

It was supposed to involve a five-cornered fight among Md Yunus, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, who is the incumbent, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang) and Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan).

Following that, the Election Commission (EC) has set Dec 7 as the polling day, while the nomination is tomorrow and early voting is on Dec 3.

The electoral roll to be used for the election contains a total of 28,465 electors, consisting of 28,200 ordinary electors, 262 police personnel and three absentee voters abroad.-Bernama