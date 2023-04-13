PAS seeks to strike out Mujahid’s defamation suit over LGBT support allegation

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is seeking to strike out the defamation suit filed by Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix) against the party over its allegation that he supports the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

PAS, represented by its Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, has filed the application through Messrs Tetuan Tengku Amalin & Faizi at the High Court here on Feb 15.

The application to strike out the suit was made on grounds that Mujahid failed to disclose any reasonable cause of action against the party.

Mujahid’s lawyer Noorazmir Zakaria, when contacted, said the application would be heard before Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh on June 21.

Mujahid claimed that on Oct 16 last year, PAS with malicious intent had defamed and humiliated him in an article on Facebook titled “Mantan Menteri Agama PH Sokong LGBT?” (Former PH Religious Minister Supports LGBT?).

He claimed that the article, posted along with his picture, implied that he allowed, supported and accepted the community.

Mujahid said the defamatory article had caused him to suffer emotional stress in addition to damaging his reputation and credibility as a former Religious Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

He is seeking an order for PAS to withdraw and delete the article, as well as general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

Through its statement of defence, PAS claimed that the plaintiff’s statement of claim was flawed and invalid because the plaintiff failed to name the offender who had control and published the article in question. -Bernama