PAS still open to cooperation with Umno in GE15: Mohd Amar

KOTA BHARU: PAS is still willing to cooperate with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN) to face the 15th general election (GE15), said PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said PAS was prepared to work with any party that champions the Malay and Islamic agenda, in line with PAS’ struggle.

Mohd Amar, who is Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar, said PAS’ openness in this matter was aimed at protecting the interests of the ummah and preventing Pakatan Harapan (PH) from returning to power,

“Now, PAS is still open to working with Umno. If Umno can review its earlier stand and return to cooperating with PAS, we are always ready.

“In fact, when Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob became Prime Minister, we did not withdraw our support. If we wanted to betray Umno, we would have retracted our support then,” he told reporters here today.

He was commenting on Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that Umno can forget about cooperating with PAS through MN in GE15.

In Alor Setar, PAS central election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the party was sticking to its decision to strengthen MN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) which was made by the top leadership and Syura Council.

“Challenges come from various corners and the panacea is to strengthen unity and cooperation among Muslims,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting today.-Bernama