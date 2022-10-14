PAS still open to idea of forming coalitions to face GE15: Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: PAS is still open to the idea of forming a coalition with any political party to face the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He said all parties including PAS can still choose to join or establish coalitions until the nomination day comes.

“For me after the dissolution of Parliament...anything can happen, coalitions can be established until the nomination day,” he said at a media conference after launching the KetSA Carnival@Kota Bharu Prihatin hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KetSA) here today.

When asked by reporters, Takiyuddin who is the Kota Bharu Member of Parliament denied the allegation that PAS' decision to strengthen cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) on the principle of unifying the ummah means that the party rejects Muafakat Nasional (MN).

“The statement refers to the decision to strengthen cooperation with PN...but can you find anything in the statement that says we (PAS) want to sever our relationship with MN?” he asked.

On the statement made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the party was ready to consider the idea of cooperating with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) in GE15, Takiyuddin said PAS was not informed about it.

“I don’t know if the matter is true or not, if it is true then we don’t know about it.

“Being in a family, if we want to do something, we discuss it. For example, when PAS wanted to discuss with Umno, we told Bersatu about it officially,” he added.-Bernama