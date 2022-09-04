PAS targets 40 parliamentary seats in GE15

PETALING JAYA: PAS has set a target of winning at least 40 parliamentary seats in the next general election, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Party vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said this was among the three main objectives it had set for the polls.

“We have to make sure that our presence in the federal government continues. As it is when walking, we have already taken a step forward and can’t go back, we have to make sure we stay strong,” he reportedly said when launching the party’s election campaign last night.

Meanwhile Datuk Idris Ahmad said Malays cannot afford to be as divided as they were in 2018.

He said Malays’ inability to unite would be detrimental to the community’s future.