PAS to decide dissolution of state assemblies on its own: Abdul Hadi

KUALA PILAH: PAS will decide on its own when to dissolve the state legislative assemblies of Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah to make way for state polls to be held, its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) said.

He said the menteris besar of Terengganu (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar), Kelantan (Datuk Ahmad Yakob) and Kedah (Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor) will be holding a meeting to decide on this.

Abdul Hadi said it was up to states under Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule, namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang to follow PAS’ choice of date if they want to.

“We will decide the date on our own and the matter will be discussed in the next meeting,” he told reporters after Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Semarak Gelombang Rakyat programme at Kampung Tanah Datar, Seri Menanti here today.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was reported to have said recently that he, along with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, are willing to discuss with the three PAS menteris besar on the matter.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi said PAS is also studying the impact of voters, student voters, young voters and the festive season before determining the appropriate dissolution date.

He also said that PN’s chances of victory in Negeri Sembilan were bright based on the support received in the 15th general election, despite the fact that the coalition failed to win any parliamentary seats in the state. -Bernama