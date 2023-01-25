PAS to hold talks with PH on state polls: Ahmad Samsuri

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS will hold a meeting with the chief minister and menteris besar in three Pakatan Harapan-led states to discuss the possibility of holding simultaneous state elections.

PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said the meeting would be held next week with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

According to Ahmad Samsuri, despite an informal meeting late last year, no decision was made on the suitable date for simultaneous state elections in the six states concerned.

The six states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

“We will discuss whether the state polls will be held simultaneously or not,” he told reporters after the Young Talent Scholarship Programme (YT-TI) 2022 appreciation ceremony at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

However, Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Menteri Besar, still hopes that the state polls can be held simultaneously to facilitate the people, the Election Commission and all parties involved.

“It is possible that it may not happen at the same time. No one can force other states to hold the state election simultaneously. But three PAS-led states have agreed to do it on the same date,” he added.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang previously stressed that the party would make its own decision on the date for state polls in three states under its administration, namely Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

He said it was up to the states under Pakatan Harapan rule, namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, to follow PAS’ choice of date if they wanted to. -Bernama