PAS to meet Kelantan Umno on future direction of MN

PASIR MAS: Kelantan PAS has set January 22 for a meeting with Kelantan UMNO to discuss cooperation between the two parties within Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Kelantan PAS commissioner, Datuk Ahmad Yakob(pix) said the meeting among others would discuss the future direction as well as the future of the two parties in the 15th general election (GE15).

“PAS Kelantan has set January 22 next year (to meet Umno) but Kelantan Umno has not reverted on the matter,” he told reporters after a presentation of Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) to 152 heads of households (KIR) here today.

Ahmad Yakob who is also Kelantan Menteri Besar was commenting on reports that Kelantan Umno chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub had written to state PAS on holding a meeting to discuss the direction of MN in the state, especially for the upcoming GE15.-Bernama