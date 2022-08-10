PAS will not join Dr M’s GTA

PETALING JAYA: PAS will not join Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

According to Sinar Daily, Takiyuddin said the establishment of GTA would not affect PAS as the coalition comprised non-dominant parties.

GTA comprises Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

“In fact, for the sake of stability, I would like to urge GTA to team up with other parties which champion the people’s interests, as disunity will not benefit the rakyat,“ he reportedly told reporters after opening the annual general meeting of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ismail Parent-Teacher Association yesterday.