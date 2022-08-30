PAS will not work with PH in upcoming GE15: Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS has decided not to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) or any of its component parties in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), said secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan(pix).

Takiyuddin, in a statement today said the party has also rejected the ‘big tent’ approach and the decision was reached at the daily committee meeting held yesterday.

He said it was also decided that the state governments led by PAS will not dissolve the respective state legislative assemblies earlier than March 2023.

“This is because at the moment, focus should be on aspects of recovery in building back the people’s lives, especially in protecting their economy and health,“ he said.

Takiyuddin said PAS has chosen an open approach in finding the best formula, to create political cooperation with parties that give priority to unity and harmony, for the sake of national stability and the well-being of people of various races and religions.

He said, PAS would continue to prioritise its unification of the ummah concept and national unity in the party’s every move.

“PAS is very optimistic that the unification of the ummah approach can be achieved through the collaboration of the main parties in the country based on Malay Muslim and Bumiputera unity, and this is the most effective formula and accepted by the majority of Malaysians,“ he said.

In the meantime, he said all these matters would be looked into during the 68th PAS Annual General Assembly scheduled to take place in Alor Setar, Kedah on Sept 3 and 4.

On Aug 20, Takiyuddin was reported to have said, some 1,300 delegates are expected to attend the annual general assembly which is likely to be the party's final assembly before GE15.-Bernama