Pasir Salak’s ‘Azwan Bro’ vying for Umno supreme council seat

IPOH: Former Umno Youth vice-chief Khairul Azwan Harun is contesting in the Umno supreme council election for the 2023-2026 term.

Khairul Azwan, fondly called ‘Azwan Bro’, said he would use his experience as a former Umno Youth leader and former Umno supreme council member to contribute to strengthening the party.

Khairul Azwan, 46, who is Pasir Salak division deputy chief, is also vying for the division chief post and leading his ‘Strengthening Pasir Salak’ team in the divisional contests.

“I’m using my experience at the grassroots level since 2001 to forge a new leadership line-up to manage the party and serve the community in Pasir Salak,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The Pasir Salak division chief post fell vacant after the incumbent and former Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was suspended six years by the party on disciplinary grounds.

Khairul Azwan’s Pasir Salak team includes Ramelle Ashram Ramli as a candidate for division deputy chief; Mohd Nazari Sabran (vice-chief candidate); Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Wanita chief candidate); Mohd Yafiz Mohamad Mustapa (Umno Youth chief candidate).

In a statement, Khairul Azwan said his team comprised experienced and qualified locals.

“We are committed and determined to introduce changes and improvements to the leadership style and party management in serving the community in Pasir Salak,” he added. -Bernama