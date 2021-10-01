Paskal members reminded to never tarnish team's image, dignity

LUMUT: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah(pix) today reminded members of the Naval Special Forces (Paskal) to never tarnish the team’s image and dignity.

He said the official Trimedia emblem on their uniform is a symbol of pride that needs to be upheld and d

“Never compromise your principles as a Paskal member by getting involved in immoral activities that violate their service regulations. It is mandatory for you to adhere to your oath and pledge to Paskal.”

The Sultan said in his speech when gracing the naming and commissioning of Paskal Training Centre, KD Panglima Garang, at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base here today.

Also present Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, RMN Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob and Defence Ministry Deputy secretary-general (Policy) Ahmad Nazri Mohd Hasan.

Sultan Sharafuddin said it was not easy to qualify as Paskal members as they had to undergo physical and mental training that requires an extraordinary level of endurance.

He also reminded all Paskal members to prepare themselves with skills, mentally and physically, to carry out the missions entrusted to them by the RMN.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is RMN Captain-in-Chief, said after 39 years of its establishment, Paskal had created various success stories in its missions, locally and abroad, and hoped that the performance would be continued and further improved.

“Looking back, the team, which was established in 1982, had functioned well in carrying out special operations and protecting the RMN Offshore Station in the South China Sea from various threats,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said throughout the period, Paskal had also trained 1,103 local and foreign naval officers and personnel through its various courses. -Bernama