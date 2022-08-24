Pasoh Forest Reserve to be an international research centre

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Forestry Department in collaboration with the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) will develop the Pasoh Forest Reserve as an international research site.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) said the 1,800-hectare Pasoh Forest Reserve which has never been explored, is the home of various species of plants and animals, suitable for research by local universities and foreign countries.

“We want to create a modern research centre which is expected to be a centre of excellence for local and international university research work,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly exco meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

Aminuddin said through the cooperation, FRIM has allocated RM5.5 million and the state government has proposed several activities such as an international run to encourage more people to appreciate the uniqueness of the Pasoh Forest in the future.

In a separate development, he added that no logging permit has been issued this year though the state government could earn RM5 million in revenue from logging activities.

“Even though the federal government has given us the allocation, we will try to make use of the available resources as the forest areas must be preserved and maintained,” he added.-Bernama