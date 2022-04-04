Passengers stranded as half of trains operate in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Only less than 50 per cent of scheduled trains operated in Sri Lanka on Monday, leaving many passengers stranded, General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways Gamini Seneviratne said.

He told reporters that a large number of railway employees were not able to reach their duty stations due to the curfew lifted on 6 a.m. local time on Monday, which also affected a large number of commuters in the morning.

Seneviratne said things are expected to return to normal by Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

Sri Lanka Railways operates around 396 trains including 67 long-distance and 16 intercity trains, and transport about 3.72 million passengers per day.

The South Asian country has for days seen protests urging the government to take measures immediately to solve hours-long power cut and fuel shortage.

A 36-hour curfew came into force on Saturday evening and was lifted early Monday in a bid to ensure law and order in the country.