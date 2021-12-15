Passing of MA63 proof of spirit of unity: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The passing by more than two-thirds majority of the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday is proof of Malaysia’s spirit of unity in diversity, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

The Prime Minister said the approval of the Bill marked a new history for the country and hoped that Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) in Sabah and Sarawak could enjoy all the benefits and advantages.

“By the grace of Allah SWT, the proposed Constitutional Amendment on the definition of states in the Federation involving Sabah and Sarawak related to MA63 received the approval of backbenchers and the opposition MPs present in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Congratulations and appreciation are in order for the MPs in the Dewan Rakyat who expressed support for this Bill (on the constitutional amendment),“ said Ismail Sabri through a post on his official Facebook today.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution related to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) to give recognition to the claims and special status of Sabah and Sarawak when they joined Malaya to form the Federation of Malaysia.

A total of 200 MPs voted in favour of the Bill on the second reading, while 20 others were absent.

On the third reading, 199 MPs voted in favour of it, while 21 others were absent.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the amendment would see MA63 placed on par with the Federation of Malaya Agreement 1948 and the Federation of Malaya Independence Act 1957.

Wan Junaidi further said that by recognising MA63 in the Federal Constitution, the government could now refer to all the promises made in 1963 in detail and stated in the Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) report, which is an in-depth study of the Cobbold Commission Report on Sabah and Sarawak’s claims.-Bernama