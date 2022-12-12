Passing of Public Bank founder leaves huge void in banking sector, the country: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of Public Bank Bhd founder and chairman emeritus, director and adviser Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow (pix), 92, will certainly leave a big void for the Public Bank family, the banking sector and also the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Anwar sent his condolences to the family of the late Teh who passed away at 10.20 am today.

“His passing will certainly leave a big void for the Public Bank family, the banking sector and the country.

“I pray for the family of the late Teh to be patient and strong for their loss,” he said.

Teh established Public Bank in 1965 and was appointed as chief executive officer and managing director since the bank’s business commenced on August 6, 1966.-Bernama