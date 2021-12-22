'Pasukan Cantas' to check vehicle thefts in flood-hit areas

PUTRAJAYA: Police will mobilise their '’Pasukan Cantas” to flood-hit areas to prevent the theft of vehicles damaged by floods, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix).

“We will deploy this team and arrest those stealing vehicles of flood victims in all flood-affected areas,“ he said after a ceremony to hand over the instrument of appointment to new Deputy Inspector-General of Police here today.

Hamzah said he had discussed the issue with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

The Pasukan Cantas, comprising personnel of various ranks, is generally deployed to tackle specific cases which happen in various parts of the country.

Reports have gone viral on social media about vehicles stranded in the floods being stolen, including by people using tow trucks to cart them away.

Asked on incidents of looting in Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, Hamzah said police were conducting further investigations as closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings showed that even non-essential goods had been stolen.

“Of course, some people may have forgiven the perpetrators (for stealing out of desperation). However, CCTV showed that what was taken was not just food but also telephone accessories, cigarettes, liquor and other items. It's a case of theft which caused losses to traders,” he said.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib was reported as saying that 31 foreigners had been arrested in connection with the looting of several convenience stores in Taman Sri Muda during the floods.

Hamzah also said police had set up a Tactical Command Centre in Hulu Langat district in Selangor to coordinate flood relief operations of all units.

“This command centre will strengthen operations to clean up affected areas and extend aid to protect the welfare of flood victims,” he said.

Hamzah said police planned to buy 50 boats for the Selangor contingent specially for use in flood relief operations, and the application had been for forwarded to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz

“Police have enough assets in Terengganu and Pahang but in Selangor, this (flood) was unprecedented. These boats will be placed at police stations throughout Selangor,” he said.-Bernama