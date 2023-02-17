PAT2023 is back with half a million visitors targeted: Perlis MB

KANGAR: The Perlis State Government is targeting more than half a million visitors to attend the 2023 East Wind Festival (PAT2023) which is scheduled to be held in Kampung Sungai Padang from March 3-5.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix) said attractive programmes with community appeal have been arranged in this 11th edition after it was held online for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We believe we will be able to reach the target of 500,000 visitors based on records at the PAT2020 edition, where we managed to attract 125,000 visitors from home and abroad,” he said today.

Mohd Shukri said among the new programmes to be held this year are a religious forum, the East Wind Run, the jerami (straw) ikon competition and many more.

He said the festival was not only eagerly anticipated by Perlis residents but also by local and foreign tourists.

“The three-day festival, with the tagline ‘Mai Pakat Mai, Pakat Mai Ramai Ramai’, also opens up opportunities for local residents to increase their income through stalls provided by the organisers,” he said.

He said that PAT2023 will be inaugurated by Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail on March 5 and also attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Meanwhile, National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) director-general Mesran Mohd Yusop said PAT is one of the most successful tourism fixtures and hopes it will continue to be an iconic festival for the state.

He said the festival is jointly organised by the Perlis state government and the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and managed by the state JKKN.

PAT, which is organised every year, is a state tourism product to showcase the unique way of life in the northern region through traditional sports, folk games and community cuisine embraced by its residents. -Bernama