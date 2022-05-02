'Patatimo Boys’ looking for golden reward from raya sacrifice

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s young badminton pair of Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri hope that their sacrifice of skipping Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with their families will spur them to win gold in the SEA Games.

The duo, known as 'Patatimo Boys’ because of their east coast background, said they could not return home to join their families for Hari Raya as they are training under the sports bubble concept at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM).

However, they want to use this sacrifice to motivate them to a good showing in Hanoi, noting that last year they were competing in Europe and also missed celebrating Raya with their families.

“Of course, there is a feeling of sadness but we take it as a responsibility to raise Malaysia’s name in the SEA Games,” Muhammad Haikal told Bernama recently.

“I think this will make me more determined to do well in the month of Syawal. If possible, we want gold in this auspicious month, perhaps winning both the men’s team and men’s doubles events,” said the 19-year-old from Kelantan, who lists ketupat and roti jala as his favourite Raya food.

Wan Arif, also 19, said he is looking forward to making his debut in the biennial games although he knows the competition will be tough.

“It’s not right to say other countries are sending their second stringers, as the young Indonesian pairs (Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana and Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan) are already ranked 20th and 22nd in the world.

“We hope to get a good draw. Insya-Allah (God willing), with a bit of luck we will get an easier path. To my family and friends, Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. We hope to see you after Raya with our medals,” said the Terengganu-born player.

Wan Arif said he always made video calls to his family on the morning of Raya if he could not be with them.

The Patatimo Boys will continue training at ABM until their departure for Hanoi on May 14, two days before the team event starts.-Bernama