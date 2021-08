IPOH: A male patient suffered burns on his hand when an oxygen tank caught fire in an isolation room at Slim River Hospital in Tanjung Malim, yesterday.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement yesterday, a team of firemen from the Slim River Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 7.42 pm.

According to the spokesman, the 48-year-old man who was in the room, suffered nine per cent burns to his hand.

The spokesman said upon arriving at the scene, the team of firemen found that the hospital staff had put out the fire that had damaged five per cent of the isolation room.

The team then conducted a thorough assessment and inspection to secure the scene and the operation ended at 8.55 pm, the spokesman added.-Bernama