PUTRAJAYA: The spirit of patriotism is important among Malaysians in today’s world of globalisation and information technology boom for them to protect the country’s sovereignty from any threats, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri(pix).

He said Islam had clearly outlined patriotism, especially in relation to the importance of defending the country's security and dignity, more so if a country is a Muslim country.

“Let there be none among us who is selfish that the harmony in the country and its sovereignty is threatened and jeopardised. Patriotism also demands us to be obedient and loyal to leaders who are fair and religious abiding,” he said in his speech at the launch of the National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign for religious agencies under the Prime Minister's Department, which was held virtually today.

Zulkifli said lately, various ways were used by the enemies to weaken the spirit of patriotism among the the ummah, including by manipulating facts, through social media.

He said the colonisation of the mind and dissemination of information under the new media had made the social space borderless.

“If we are to address the matter without proper strategy and planning, it is feared that it will erode the spirit of patriotism of the people in our country,“ he added.-Bernama