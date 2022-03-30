Pau, dimsum factory ordered shut due to unhygienic conditions

BUTTERWORTH: A factory processing pau and dimsum in Medan Melor Selatan here was ordered shut for two weeks due to unhygienic and dirty conditions, after authorities found rats and cockroaches as well as rat droppings in the storage and food processing areas.

Penang Health Department Food Quality and Safety division environmental health officer Mohd Wazir Khalid said they conducted the raid under Ops Tegar from 10 am today based on intelligence conducted since a month ago and found that the factory, which was in a single-storey terrace house, did not meet specified standards.

The factory, which had been raided before in 2019 for the same offences, was also issued RM5,300 in compounds by the health department, Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the Demestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP).

Meanwhile, he said the authorities also raided a fishball processing factory in Raja Uda here and found that the factory owner had failed to adhere to its food safety programme with workers not wearing gloves when processing food.

The factory was issued two compounds and four notices for a total of RM2,900.-Bernama