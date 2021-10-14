Paul Igai to chair Dewan Negara proceedings during absence of Deputy President

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Paul Igai will chair Dewan Negara proceedings in the absence of its Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

The motion for this which was tabled by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and seconded by Senator Muhammad Zahid Md Arip received approval of the House by a voice vote.

“According to Standing Order 6 (1) and read together with Standing Order 6 (3), I would like to propose that Senator Datuk Paul Igai chair the Dewan Negara proceedings during the absence of the Deputy President at this session,“ said Nanta.

He said this when moving the motion before the debate session on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) at the Dewan Negara today.-Bernama