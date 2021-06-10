Pay cut for Sabah cabinet, GRS state assemblymen to fill Covid-19 coffer

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Cabinet ministers and state assemblymen from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have agreed to make salary deductions to fill the Covid-19 management fund in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the ministers and assistant ministers in Sabah made the decision for pay cuts of 50% for two months starting from this month while the GRS state assemblymen agreed to a 30% pay cut for a month.

“’All the money will be used as funds to finance the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. We in the GRS state government are united to continue to be with the people in facing this difficult time,” he said via a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said that civil servants in Sabah from Grade 29 to Grade Turus had also contributed to the Sabah State Disaster Fund (Covid-19) at the same rate as federal civil servants.

“The contribution is through a partial reduction in the Fixed Entertainment Allowance (ITK) or Fixed Public Service Allowance (ITKA) for two months in June and July. However, this does not involve staff of government-linked companies,” he said in a separate statement.

The determination of the contribution based on service grade was 50% for Public Sector Main Positions (Jusa) A and above; Jusa B 20%; Jusa C 10%; Grades 44 to 56 5% involving ITK; and RM10 from ITK for Grades 29 to 41. — Bernama