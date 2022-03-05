Paypal shuts down services in Russia

ISTANBUL: Online payment platform PayPal on Saturday suspended its services in Russia, citing the war in Ukraine.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said, “The company stands with the international community in condemning the military operation in Ukraine”, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to Russian News Agency (TASS).

Many countries, especially European Union (EU) members and the United States, have announced sanctions on the Russian economy, and major companies have also halted their services in the country, including Volkswagen, IKEA, H&M, and Siemens.

According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb 24.

More than 1.2 million people have also fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency. ― Bernama