PBAKL 2022 expected to meet targeted number of visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: After two years of being held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kuala Lumpur International Book Festival 2022 (PBAKL 2022) starting on June 3 is believed to be able to attract 700,000 to one million visitors.

The PBKAL 2002 organising committee chairman, Mohd Khair Ngadiron said this projection was based on the arrival of over 50,000 visitors per day, an encouraging response, at the venue, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

“Initially, in organising PBAKL 2022, we were rather worried that the public would still be fearful about going out after the Covid-19 pandemic. But perhaps they were also missing books, so the response to the festival this time could be extraordinary,“ he told Bernama, here.

Mohd Khair said various efforts were made to reach the target, including promoting PBAKL 2022 via social media and putting up banners and advertisement boards around Klang Valley.

“This festival also offers a difference in terms of the programme content and for the first time, held in hybrid form, combining the physical from June 3 to 12 and online from June 1 to 15 to enable everyone to participate in the programme.

“Several activities are also held daily such as the book exhibition and talk shows, besides the Laman Santai Seni involving poets and singers in order to attract more people,“ he added.

Meanwhile, a visitor, M. Shavinashiny, 16, who was at the book festival for the first time, said she was excited as she could even meet some of the book writers.

“I’ve come here to look for reference books and novels. I am delighted to be able to meet many people including writers and novelists,” she said.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student, Abd Raziq Ghazali, 22, said the holding of PBAKL 2022 in the physical form, brought back fond memories of the past festivals which were fun, before Covid-19 hit the country.

“The last time I was at PBAKL was in 2019 and I am happy to be able to attend it this time after two years,” he added. -Bernama