PBAPP has drawn up plan to resolve water supply issue in SPS

NIBONG TEBAL: Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has drawn up a plan to resolve the water supply issue faced by some residents here, especially those on higher ground and in the end-of-line areas.

Its newly appointed chief executive officer, K. Pathmanathan said there were 32,993 registered water consumers in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) facing the water supply issue since 2019.

“We have drawn up short and medium-term measures to mitigate the problem. As you can see, we currently have two projects to help reduce water supply disruptions in this region.

“We are going to install a temporary pump station at Permatang Tinggi. Secondly, plans are underway to increase the water treatment output to 10 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) at the Bukit Panchor Water Treatment Plant (WTP),“ he told the reporters during Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s site visit to the Permatang Tinggi pump station project, here, today.

He said the project would be completed in November this year and the Bukit Panchor WTP by August 2023.

“PBAPP is implementing the SPS water supply contingency plan 2022, to prioritise water supply to 2,993 registered water consumers for 12 hours daily.

“In the short term, PBAPP is deploying water tankers and static water tanks to address the water needs of the affected consumers in SPS,“ he added.-Bernama