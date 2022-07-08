PBAPP: Water supply in Penang to be fully restored Ssaturday morning

GEORGE TOWN: Water supply to all areas in the state is expected to be fully restored early tomorrow morning, said Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa.

Jaseni said as of 10 am today, the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) is already operating at full capacity and 80 per cent of the water supply has been restored.

“The remaining 20 per cent of consumers who are still facing water supply disruption are those residing in higher areas and high-rise buildings. We have contacted the building management to activate their pump system,” he told a press conference chaired by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here today.

He said the areas that are still affected are Seberang Perai Selatan, which includes the highlands of Gelugor until Teluk Kumbar and a part of Balik Pulau.

On Wednesday, the operations at the Sungai Dua WTP had to be halted due to high levels of raw water turbidity (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit) as a result of the floods and water surge incident in Baling, Kedah on Monday.

Jaseni also said that over 500,000 consumers were affected by the situation, adding that PBAPP had sent water tankers and bottled drinking water to those experiencing water problems.

Meanwhile, Chow, who is also PBAPP chairman, said the Penang government would continue to urge the federal and Kedah governments to view seriously the proposal to establish the Ulu Muda Basin Authority (UMBA) to protect and manage the water supply.

He added that the setting up of UMBA is vital for the sustainability of water supply in the northern areas under the Northern Corridor Economic Region.

“Apart from UMBA, Penang is also ready to implement the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme to ensure that water supply in the state is not affected,” he said.-Bernama