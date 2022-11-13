PBM demands Kedah MB Sanusi to apologise over sexist remarks

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has called in Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi (pix) to immediately apologise to all Malaysians, especially women following his recent statement that questioned the capability of women candidates in becoming Sik MP.

“We are appalled and shocked over the statement by the Kedah Mentri Besar who had questioned women’s ability to be an effective wakil rakyat. His statement was outright sexist, misogynist and deeply insulting to women leaders.

“We call on the Menteri Besar to immediately and unreservedly apologise to all Malaysians, especially women, and retract the statement. If he does not, he should just resign because holding such views is an insult to the government he leads, the state legislature which he is part of and to this nation,” Zuraida said in statement today.

The incumbent Ampang MP also reminded Muhammad Sanusi that PAS too has several female lawmakers both in the previous Parliament and state assemblies.

“Has Muhammad Sanusi forgotten that PAS has fielded women in this coming general election? Is he saying that PAS’ female lawmakers and candidates are inferior to males and that they should drop out of the polls?

“Has he forgotten that Malaysia has moved far ahead as we have had a female Deputy Prime Minister in the past? Or that our Chief Justice is female and the fairer sex had held key posts like Ministers, Ministry secretaries-general and university vice-chancellors?,” she added.