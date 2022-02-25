PBM: Give us a chance in Johor polls

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) today appealed to the people of Johor to give them a chance in the four seats they are contesting.

In making the plea, its secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said PBM was aware of the huge challenges they faced in the state election.

“We are up against the giant machinery of veteran political parties. However, we believe the people’s voting power will be instrumental in helping to kickstart new changes to the nation’s political landscape,“ he said in a statement today.

PBM yesterday announced four candidates who will be contesting the Puteri Wangsa, Stulang, Tiram and Maharani state seats, respectively.

Among their candidates is Tebrau Member of Parliament, Steven Choong, who will be going for the Puteri Wangsa seat.

Nor Hizwan also pointed out that PBM is looking to bring a fresh agenda for the country to rise from the sluggish relations between race, economy, science, technology and education that the country is experiencing at this time.