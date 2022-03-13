PBM satisfied with electoral debut despite whitewash

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is satisfied with the number of votes it received despite losing all the seats contested in the 15th Johor state election, said its deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha(pix).

She said this was because this is PBM’s first appearance in an election.

“This is a good start for a new party. If we win, it would have been a bonus for us but as a new party, we need more time to allow the people to get to know us,” she told a press conference at the party’s management office here yesterday.

PBM fielded four candidates in the polls, namely Steven Choong Shiau Yoon in Puteri Wangsa, Muhammad Hanis Asmui Md Salleh (Maharani), Mohd Azmi Ali (Tiram) and Muhammad Saiful Bahri Sahari (Stulang).

Haniza added that PBM would change its strategy in introducing candidates to voters so that they will cast their votes based on the individual rather than the party or its logo.-Bernama