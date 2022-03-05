PBM: Social media will have major impact in Johor polls

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) candidate for DUN Tiram, Mohd Azmi Ali said the use of social media by political parties and their supporters will have a major impact in determining the outcome of the Johor state election.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation in 2020, he said the use of the internet and social media had increased drastically and has impacted every aspect of our lives, including politics.

“Before the MCOs and other restrictions, people were free to meet up anytime and anywhere for a chat or to exchange ideas. However, over the last two years, the internet and social media have become the main source of communication and news.

“These days, almost every Malaysian has a handphone and this has become part and parcel of their lives. We use the phone not just to communicate, but it has become a major source of news dissemination for us.

“Therefore, I believe social media is going to have a major impact in the outcome of this election,“ he said.

Mohd Azmi, who is also a religious teacher, is a first-time candidate and is engaged in a seven-cornered fight for the Tiram seat.

“I know I am facing an uphill task, but I believe in myself and my party and am determined to fight till the end,“ he said.

He said he strongly believed that Malaysia’s success was built on its multi-racialism and this was the reason he opted to join PBM as opposed to other political parties.

“Just like the history of Ulu Tiram, PBM is also a party which strongly advocates multi-racialism and is open to everyone.

“Ulu Tiram back then was discovered by the Chinese who began opening “kangchu” (pepper and gambier) plantations. Then, in the early 20th century, the British started opening rubber plantations and the Chinese began bringing in immigrants from China and India to work here,“ he said.

He said Ulu Tiram was not just developed by the Chinese and Indians, but also the Malays who were later involved in the rubber and palm oil plantations.

“History shows that Ulu Tiram was developed by people of numerous races and backgrounds and together they developed Tiram and surrounding areas.

“This is similar to PBM which is also built around all the races in this country and together, it is our home to build a stronger, multi-racial, united Malaysia,“ he added.