PBM Supreme Council to discuss Paul Yong’s position on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supreme Council of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will discuss the case of its treasurer-general, Paul Yong Choo Kiong, who was found guilty by the Ipoh High Court today of raping his maid, when it meets this Friday.

PBM information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid said as a political party that supports the rule of law, PBM respects the court’s decision.

“We have great confidence in the country’s judicial system and believe that the legal process that he is about to go through next will be fair and just,” he said in a statement today.

Yong, who is Tronoh assemblyman, was sentenced to 13 years’ jail and two strokes of the rotan after he was found guilty of raping his maid in 2019.

He won the Tronoh seat in the 14th general election (GE14) on a DAP ticket and was appointed state executive councillor under the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

He then left DAP to be an independent assemblyman before joining Bersatu in Dec 2020 as an associate member.

In January this year, he joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and was appointed treasurer-general.-Bernama