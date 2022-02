PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is set to field Steven Choong in the Johor state seat of Puteri Wangsa.

Choong is one of four candidates that PBM announced it will be fielding in the Johor polls.

The other seats that PBM will be contesting are Tiram, Stulang and Maharani, of which the incumbents are PKR, DAP, and Amanah, respectively.

PBM’s Azmi Ali will contest in Tiram, while Saiful Bahari and Hasni Asmui will contest in Stulang and Maharani, respectively.